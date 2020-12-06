Betty Marable
June 18, 1926 - Dec. 3, 2020
Betty Lou Lewis Marable, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A service to celebrate her life will be held in January at a date and time to be posted on the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home website. The service will be livestreamed at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Betty was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma, and grew up with her twin sister, two other sisters, and two brothers in Illinois, Oregon, Alabama, and Oklahoma. During World War II, she sang in "The Lewis Trio," which broke up in 1946, when she married Paul Davis Marable, Jr., a recently liberated prisoner of war – although she never stopped singing. Betty and Paul sang together for many years in the First Methodist Church Choir and in the Baylor Singing Seniors.
In addition to singing and leading Bible study groups, Sunday school classes, and Girl Scout troops, and speaking to Stonecroft Ministries groups from Alaska to Florida, Betty was an accomplished composer, painter, gardener, cook, seamstress, furniture-maker, upholsterer, and rock wall builder. She designed and oversaw the construction of both houses her four children grew up in and could pack a car trunk so adroitly that only she could repack it. She was beautiful - and her outward beauty was matched by a purity of soul and a strength of faith that inspired everyone who knew her. Of all her many gifts, her greatest one was love.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Davis Marable, Jr., in 2013; her parents; and her six brothers and sisters, including a sister who died four days before she did.
Survivors include her four children, Betty Sue Marable Flowers of New York City; Paul Davis Marable III of Valley Mills, Texas; Linda Ruth Marable Murdock of Buda, Texas; and Robert Lewis Marable of Austin, Texas; as well as ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Paul D. Marable, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Fund at McLennan Community College Foundation. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.