Justin JohnsonAug. 9, 1985 - Sept. 17, 2020Justin "JJ" Johnson, 35, passed away September 17, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, limited seating will be available. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com