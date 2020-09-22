Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Justin Johnson
1985 - 2020
BORN
1985
DIED
2020
Justin Johnson

Aug. 9, 1985 - Sept. 17, 2020

Justin "JJ" Johnson, 35, passed away September 17, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, limited seating will be available. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX 76708
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Heartfelt condolences & sympathy to the Family & Friends of J. J. Johnson.
He will be missed in & around Sierra Blanca.
Raye Dunn
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020