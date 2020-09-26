Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Eastland
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Donald Eastland

Nov. 22, 1965 - Aug. 23, 2020

Donald Eastland Jr. (Bubba), of Hillsboro, passed away suddenly of natural causes on August 23.

Bubba graduated from UT Austin with a BA in History and worked 29 years in the Comptroller's Austin and Waco offices. He loved all things Texas, his hometown, family and friends, his dog, hunting, fishing, and throwing a good party.

Donald is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Eastland of Waco; Donald Eastland Sr. of Hillsboro; his sisters, Susan and Sarah; his brother, Daniel; nephew, Christopher; niece, Nelle; and many cousins and friends.

A private family graveside service was held August 28. Donations may be made to Paw Pals of Hillsboro, PO BOX 1533, Hillsboro 76645.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sincere condolences to the family of Donald Eastland Jr. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
(Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 23, 2020