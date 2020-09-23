Helen Elliott
Jan. 12, 1925 - Sept. 20, 2020
Helen Elliott passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, September 24, at Rosemound Cemetery with Dr. Stephen Ramsdell officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Helen was born Vera Helen Howze on January 12, 1925, to Thomas Franklin Howze and Vera Leona Garrett. She graduated from Waco High School in 1943 and was married that same year to Doyle H. Elliott from Kentucky. They celebrated 70 years together, which ended with his passing in 2014. She was a longtime employee of Montgomery Ward, retiring in 1988. She was a former member of Clay Avenue Methodist church, Service Memorial Methodist, First Assembly of God on Bosque Blvd., and lastly, Robinson United Methodist. Helen resided since May 1, 2014, at Crestview Health Care, now called Waco Health Care and Rehabilitation. Her hobbies were reading and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doyle H. Elliott on April 24, 2014; two sisters; Viola Snell on July 2014, and Dores Shehorn on August 6, 2020; two brothers-in-law, Lloyd Shehorn and Otis K. Snell; five grandnieces; two grandnephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Weaver and her husband, Carl; and three nephews, Steven L. Shehorn, Otis K. Snell, Jr., and Kelly Thomas Snell.
