Bobbie Jo Bailey
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Bobbie Jo Bailey

April 27, 1930 - Sept. 21, 2020

Bobbie Jo Lancaster Bailey passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Prairie Hill Cemetery with Dr. Randall Perry officiating.

Bobbie was born April 27, 1930, in Mount Calm, Texas, to Luther and Vera Fay Lancaster. She was a homemaker, and loved her family time, travel and her country music.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, J.B. Bailey.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Marie Lancaster Kellum; five sons, Randy Bailey and wife, Cheryl, of Granbury, Texas, Leonard Bailey of Waco, Donald Bailey of Waco, Jerry Dean Brewer and Charles Lancaster; one daughter, Beverly Ann Bailey Braswell and husband, Walter, of Weatherford, Texas; and many grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
