Katherine Ann Palmer
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Katherine Ann PalmerJune 13, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2020Katherine Ann Taylor Palmer, 85, of Bellmead, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home.Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Bobby Johnson officiating. Limited seating will be available. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. There will be no repass.Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX 76708
Sep
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX 76708
