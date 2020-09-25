Menu
Fletcher H. Meier
1933 - 2020
Fletcher H. Meier

March 3, 1933 - Sept. 22, 2020

Fletcher passed away in Kerrville, TX. Born in Waco, TX. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 26, at Waco Memorial Park with a visitation from 10 a.m to Noon at Connally Compton Funeral Directors. He married Mary Ann Hogeland on September 3, 1955. He went to Baylor University for Business Administration. He worked at William Cameron Co as Industrial Engineer for 15 years. Fletcher loved all sports. He was preceded in death by his parents. Fletcher is survived by wife, Mary; three children, Dave Meier, Donna Dixon and Daniel Meier; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
