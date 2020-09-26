Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernard F. Ott Sr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Bernard F. Ott, Sr.

Jan. 2, 1929 - Sept. 21, 2020

Bernard Francis Ott, Sr., 91, of Waco, passed away on September 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home. The Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 28, at St Louis Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. The mass will be streamed live on the OakCrest Facebook site at 10 a.m. Social distancing and facial coverage are required at all events.

For those wishing to do so, please send memorials in the name of Bernard Francis Ott, Sr. to Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School, 2102 N. 23rd St., Waco, Texas 76708.

Sign the Guestbook and view his Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.