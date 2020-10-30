Adam Rudy Riggins
June 17, 1991 - Oct. 25, 2020
Adam Rudy Riggins, 29, of Waco, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, at Church of the Open Door in Bellmead, with Pastor Ronnie Holmes as celebrant. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The visitation will be livestremed via the funeral home website. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, limited seating will be available.
Adam was born on June 17, 1991 in Fresno, California, to Cedro Riggins III and Esther Riggins. He moved to Texas at the age of six with his parents and siblings and grew up in Waco, where he lived and met his beautiful wife, Morgan Shaver, in middle school. He graduated from STARS in Waco and received his High School Diploma. In 2013, he got married to Morgan and together they have three beautiful boys. He was a man of faith and a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Morgan, as well as an amazing father, son, brother and uncle. He will always be known and remembered for his contagious smile and giving his loving hugs. He will truly be missed and always remembered.
Adam was preceded in death by his aunt, Jeanette Fernandez; great-grandfather, Cedro Riggins; great-grandmother, Sophia Fernandez Juarez; grandfather, Gilberto Hernandez; cousin, Avery Fernandez, and cousin, Johnny Salinas.
Adam is survived by his wife, Morgan Riggins; sons, Adam Rudy Riggins II, Aiden Daniel Riggins, and Isaiah Tobias Riggins; father, Cedro Riggins III and wife, Deborah; mother, Esther Riggins; sister, Esther Saucedo and husband, Rudy; brother, Cedro Riggins IV; sister, Selena Rios and husband, Louis; sister, Eliza Riggins; brother, Chris Leslie and wife, Kyla; brother, Bobby Leslie and wife, Sarah; brother, Coy Bowery and wife, Khristie; sister, Angelica Renovato; and 11 nieces and 11 nephews he loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Cedro Riggins IV, Rudy Saucedo, Louis Rios, Chris Leslie, Coy Bowery, and Bobby Leslie.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.