Adele Rendek
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Adele Rendek

Jan. 28, 1926 - Oct. 11, 2020

Adele Pavelka Rendek, 94, left us to begin her eternal life on October 11, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, October 15, at Mart Cemetery in Mart, Texas. Family night will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710
Oct
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mart Cemetery
, Mart, Texas
