Adelene Toler



Sept. 20, 1929 - June 24, 2021



Adelene Faye Baca Toler, 91, of Waco, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, in a Waco hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Don Fulton will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.



Mrs. Toler was born in Rosebud on September 20, 1929, in Rosebud to Edward and Frances Marecek Baca. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1946. She worked at the Baylor University Book Store for 36 years. She enjoyed Lady Bear Basketball and NASCAR racing.



She was preceded in death by her parents; twin daughters, Leah Faye and Linda Kay Toler; brother, Leroy Baca; sister, Nita Boettcher; and the father of her children, Jimmy Toler.



Survivors include her daughter, Lori Holle and husband, Stuart, of Hewitt; son, Larry Toler of Jewett; brother, Frank Baca and wife, Judy, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; and grandson, Aaron Toler.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hosptial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The family wishes to thank St. Catherine's Rehab Center, Providence Hospital, and Providence Hospice for their tender and compassionate care.



Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 26, 2021.