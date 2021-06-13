Menu
Agnes "Sis" Middleton
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
Agnes Middleton

July 6, 1927 - June 10, 2021

Agnes Rose "Sis" Middleton, 93, of West, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in West. A rosary will be recited 4 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, June 14, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.

Agnes was born July 6, 1927, in Tours, the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Winkler) Deiterman. She attended the old St. Martin's School in Tours and was a 1945 graduate of West High School. On August 12, 1947, she was united in marriage to Truman Middleton in Tours. Truman preceded her in death on January 11, 1997. Agnes was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Martin's Catholic Church where she helped annually with the St. Martin's Church Picnic. She was also a member of the DCCW, Catholic Life Branch #4, and St. Elizabeth Altar Society for over 50 years. She was a Secretary for American Amicable Life Insurance Company in Waco for many years. Agnes enjoyed journaling, gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, gambling, and caring for anyone in need. She loved spending time with her family.

Agnes was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joe "J.L." Middleton; a son-in-law, Billy Uptmor; a grandson, Buck Uptmor; brothers, Edward, Frank, Arthur, and Eugene Deiterman, and sisters, Ruth Slovak, Betty Jupe, and Patricia Deiterman.

Survivors include her children, Lyn Middleton and wife, Dorothy, Beverly Uptmor, and Joyce Marek and husband, Gregory; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Middleton; grandchildren, Arcy Uptmor, Brian Uptmor and wife, Kristina, Bethany Raines, Wendy Schmidt and husband, Bubba, Kayla Sinkule and husband, Dwayne, Sherry Kadlacek and husband, Ronnie, Ann Miller and husband, Jon, Chad Hutyra and wife, Amy, and Matthew Marek; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Trevor, Dusty, Whitney, Jeremy, Laison, Maddison, Zander, Gavin, Maecy, Nolan, Hope, Zachary, Holden, Parker, Easton, Marley, Harper and Londyn; brothers, Harvey and Dalton Deiterman; sister-in-law, Marge Deiterman; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Cemetery Association or St. Martin's CCE Program. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Jun
13
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martin's Catholic Church
Tours, TX
Jun
14
Burial
St. Martin's Cemetery.
TX
