Albert Schutza
June 14, 1927 - March 4, 2021
Albert H. Schutza (Peanuts) was born June 14, 1927, to Mary Elizabeth Kruze Schutza and W.J. Schutza in McLennan County. Albert passed away March 4, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Sue Schutza; brother, Marvin W. Schutza; sisters-in-law, Ruth Carole Schutza, Christine McMillan; nieces, nephews, and a host of many friends.
At a young age he attempted to join the Merchant Marines but was rejected because he was too young. A few years later he was old enough to join the Merchant Marines and then served his country in the United States Army. Peanuts retired from General Tire after 37 years of service.
While Debbie was growing up, they moved from Waco to the Speegleville area and were very active in the Community with their main interest being the Methodist Church and Speegleville Saddle Club.
After Peanuts and Frances retired they moved to their cabin at Lake Whitney where they enjoyed daily fishing and entertaining family and friends. Many holidays and birthdays through the years were celebrated there. Their next retirement move would be to their original farm in Crawford, where the gatherings continued almost weekly. If you were with the Schutzas it was always a good time with laughter, excellent food, drink and of course an occasional competitive fame of cards and dominoes.
Albert (Peanuts) was a beloved son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, and friend. A Celebration of a life well lived and the joy he gave to all will be at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared at gracegardensfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial in his name to Coyote United Methodist Church 3330 FM56, Valley Mills, TX 76689 or Community Hospice of Waco, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, Texas 76710.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2021.