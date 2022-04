Albert was the youngest of four brothers. I was the 2nd oldest. Albert was smart, funny, a prankster, joker and a genius. He and I loved science and math, and reading all kinds of books; historical, fiction, and non-fiction, politics. He became a comic books (and other magazines) collector. We grew up together as boys 4 years apart, experiencing some of the same things in life; marrying (he met and married the love of his life, Priscilla. Together they were a hoot!), having a family and providing for them. Albert was a special brother, and he is already being missed by me and our family. He is at rest now. Thanks to everyone who loved him and remembers him as a kind, gentle and helpful soul. John T. Smith, III

