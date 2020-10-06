Albert T. Sais
Oct. 23, 1958 - Oct. 3, 2020
Albert T. Sais passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, at Oakwood Cemetery with Bobby Campos officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m, Wednesday, October 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Covid precautions will be taken to protect family and friends.
Albert was born October 23, 1958, in Waco, Texas, to Paul Orta and Jane Sais. At a very young age, he discovered his love for heights, music, food, and cabinetry. Ever since Albert was a young boy, you couldn't keep him on the ground. He was a wild child who was always climbing his father's ladders and would wave from the top, so proud of the height he climbed. Growing up, he was raised with brothers who had a passion for music, which is what initiated his interest in the saxophone. He learned to play the saxophone, just like his older brother, Daniel, and even received a scholarship for it, which is one of his many accomplishments. Very early on he learned how to cook as he would prepare food for his brothers when they came home from playing. He was so young that he would stand on a stool to reach the stove. His love for cooking continued to progress and he came to find out he was excellent on the grill. His BBQ skills were unmatched.
Furthermore, cabinetry and cabinet building was one of his biggest passions. He took pride in his craft and would give his customers what they wanted, plus his own signature touches that would make it a one-of-a-kind, unique piece. He has always showcased his work ethic and integrity by giving quality work to everyone he did business with. True craftsmanship was evident in all of his work.
Albert's love for family and friends was endless. He was always ready for a get-together. Any event, big or small, he just loved being around his family and friends. Family was very important to him and he always checked up on everyone to make sure they were doing well.
He was extremely selfless. He was ever so loving. He was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart. He will live on through the love we give each other as he gave us. A love that transforms you. A love that reaches the depths of the mind, body, and soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Orta and Jane Sais; brother, Daniel Ramos; and sisters, Irene Padilla, Jane Ramos, and Carmen Sais-Hoffmann.
He is survived by wife, Lorelei Ann Sais; daughter, Michelle and her husband, Leo Williams; son, Albert T. Sais, Jr.; son, Michael and his wife, Zoila Soto-Sais; his grandsons, Albert Paul Sais and Lazario Alesis Sais; his granddaughters, Jasenia Alyssa Sais, Jade Smith, and Maysa Sais; and his siblings and their spouses, Nick and Karen Ramos, Johnny and Carol Ramos, Bettie and Paul Raye, and Anna and Jerry Garey.
Pallbearers are Albert Sais, Jr, Lazario Sais, Jonathan Sais, Chris Sais, Mario Olvera, Josh Torres, Nathan Torres, and Joseph Torres.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.