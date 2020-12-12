Menu
Alberta Robinson
1921 - 2020
Alberta Robinson

Jan. 15, 1921 - Dec. 5, 2020

Mrs. Alberta "Bert" Robinson 99, of Crawford, passed away December 5, 2020, at Westview Manor Nursing Home in McGregor. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12, at Bible Hill Cemetery in Crawford.

Mrs. Robinson will lie-in-state from 3 until 5 p.m., Friday, December 11, at the funeral home, 601 Ashburn, Waco. Members of the family will be there to meet and greet you at that time. Feel free to stop by and sign the book and to say hello. The family will meet at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 12, at her home church, Live Oak Baptist Church in Crawford to motor to the gravesite.

DUE TO COVID-19, FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCE MUST BE FOLLOWED.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bible Hill Cemetery
Crawford, TX
Mrs Robinson (Bert) was a wonderful caregiver for my Mother Jean Fulp. She was a great lady. I lived on Austin and would come to visit Mother every week or so. Mother would say "Now we can just visit because Bert was gete and everything is in order". I am so grateful for the love and care she showed my Mother. I know she will be greatly missed by her family and friends
Ruth Carole (Hinds) Schutza
December 12, 2020
Enjoyed sitting on the porch visiting.
Dorothy Gee
December 11, 2020
