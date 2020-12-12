Alberta Robinson



Jan. 15, 1921 - Dec. 5, 2020



Mrs. Alberta "Bert" Robinson 99, of Crawford, passed away December 5, 2020, at Westview Manor Nursing Home in McGregor. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12, at Bible Hill Cemetery in Crawford.



Mrs. Robinson will lie-in-state from 3 until 5 p.m., Friday, December 11, at the funeral home, 601 Ashburn, Waco. Members of the family will be there to meet and greet you at that time. Feel free to stop by and sign the book and to say hello. The family will meet at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 12, at her home church, Live Oak Baptist Church in Crawford to motor to the gravesite.



DUE TO COVID-19, FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCE MUST BE FOLLOWED.



Littles & Sons



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.