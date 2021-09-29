Aletha Keelen
Oct. 25, 1924 - Sep. 11, 2021
Aletha Welch Eubank Keelen, 96, a missionary of a soul, was born in 1924 and died September 11, 2021, in Waco. As a child her family moved from Central Texas, the Panhandle and the lower Rio Grande Valley. They settled in Corpus Christi where she played clarinet in high school and met her two future husbands. The first was Riley Eubank, who was training as a fighter-bomber pilot during World War II and later became a Baptist minister. They came to Seventh and James Baptist in 1961 where she was involved in church and community duties. Divorce came and she went to work at Baylor. She earned the name 'Mama Eu' as she and a group of students became fast friends because of her love and generosity. She renewed friendship with Tom Keelen, a former high school classmate, who was finishing a career at Shell Oil in Houston. They married, retired and moved to Waco where she renewed community duties, particularly The Ford House. A lifelong artist with fabric, she also painted china. Holidays at her house thrilled her grandchildren with the decorations, special menus complete with pies, gifts she had sewn, and games-lots of games. Even at her death, she was planning what gifts to sew for her four great-grandchildren.
Survivors: son, Dean Eubank of Arlington; daughter, Nancy and son-in-law, Paul Lewis, of Austin; granddaughter, Amber and grandson-in-law, Roderick de Vries, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; granddaughter, Robyn and grandson-in-law, Chris Slye, of Dallas; granddaughter, Jessica Lewis of Austin; granddaughter, Ellen Eubank of Richardson; and four perfect and wiggly great-grandchildren.
Memorial will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 2, Seventh and James Church, 602 James Ave. Waco. Sign the guestbook at Oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.