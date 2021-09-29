Menu
Aletha Keelen
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Aletha Keelen

Oct. 25, 1924 - Sep. 11, 2021

Aletha Welch Eubank Keelen, 96, a missionary of a soul, was born in 1924 and died September 11, 2021, in Waco. As a child her family moved from Central Texas, the Panhandle and the lower Rio Grande Valley. They settled in Corpus Christi where she played clarinet in high school and met her two future husbands. The first was Riley Eubank, who was training as a fighter-bomber pilot during World War II and later became a Baptist minister. They came to Seventh and James Baptist in 1961 where she was involved in church and community duties. Divorce came and she went to work at Baylor. She earned the name 'Mama Eu' as she and a group of students became fast friends because of her love and generosity. She renewed friendship with Tom Keelen, a former high school classmate, who was finishing a career at Shell Oil in Houston. They married, retired and moved to Waco where she renewed community duties, particularly The Ford House. A lifelong artist with fabric, she also painted china. Holidays at her house thrilled her grandchildren with the decorations, special menus complete with pies, gifts she had sewn, and games-lots of games. Even at her death, she was planning what gifts to sew for her four great-grandchildren.

Survivors: son, Dean Eubank of Arlington; daughter, Nancy and son-in-law, Paul Lewis, of Austin; granddaughter, Amber and grandson-in-law, Roderick de Vries, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; granddaughter, Robyn and grandson-in-law, Chris Slye, of Dallas; granddaughter, Jessica Lewis of Austin; granddaughter, Ellen Eubank of Richardson; and four perfect and wiggly great-grandchildren.

Memorial will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 2, Seventh and James Church, 602 James Ave. Waco. Sign the guestbook at Oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Seventh & James Baptist Church
602 James Ave., WACO, TX
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Seventh and James Church
602 James Ave., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Nancy and all of Aleetha's family, I have been trying to get in touch with Aleetha and just now found out about her passing. I am so very sorry to hear this, and you are all in my thoughts and prayers. She was such a good friend when I lived at Providence Park and I have such wonderful memories of the times we spent together. I hope your fond memories will be a comfort to you during this difficult times.
Nancy Little
Friend
October 4, 2021
I have many fond memories growing in Waco and at Seventh and James in the 60's and 70's. Aletha was truly a jewel in the crown of Christian fellowship.
Ronald Weissinger
Friend
September 13, 2021
There are angels who walk this earth, and Aletha was one. Our lives were all enriched by her presence.
Roger Anderson
September 13, 2021
Loved Mama Eu, and love Nancy!
Lisa Smith Shepelwich
September 12, 2021
R.i.p sweet lady!! I'll miss you very much, your smile always brightened up my day.
Amanda Garza
September 12, 2021
