To Nancy and all of Aleetha's family, I have been trying to get in touch with Aleetha and just now found out about her passing. I am so very sorry to hear this, and you are all in my thoughts and prayers. She was such a good friend when I lived at Providence Park and I have such wonderful memories of the times we spent together. I hope your fond memories will be a comfort to you during this difficult times.

Nancy Little Friend October 4, 2021