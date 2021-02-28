Menu
Alfred Gstattenbauer
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Alfred Gstattenbauer

Sept. 17, 1934 - Feb. 26, 2021

On February 26, 2021, the Beautiful Soul in Alfred Gstattenbauer was released from the physical bonds of this planet and is now on a journey to the Heavens and the great beyond. The family will have a private Funeral Service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. It will be livestreamed on Grace Gardens Facebook page, 2 p.m., Thursday, March 4. A Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 3. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Born on Sept. 17, 1934, to Wolfgang and Notburga Gstattenbauer in the small town of Simbach am Inn in Germany on the Bavarian-Austrian border. Spared most of the horrors of the Second World War due to his age and location, he watched from his balcony as elements of Patton's Third Army swept by on their drive to liberate Europe. As a youth Alfred loved the outdoors spending many a day in the fields, ferns and forests surrounding his home. Following primary school, Alfred apprenticed as a machinist a trade which he loved and for which he was eminently suited. Following his apprenticeship, he took a position at a small manufacturing establishment in Hochburg/Ach Austria where he met the Love of his life, Hidegard Blum, where she also worked. They married shortly after and their first son, Werner, was born in 1955. In 1956 Alfred, Hildegard and Werner packed all they had into three bags and emigrated to the USA where they settled in a small tenement in Brooklyn, New York City and the first American Gstattenbauer, Betty was born in 1957. Working days and nights, Alfred and Hilde managed the American dream and purchased a home in rural New Jersey where they were blessed with their third child, Freddy, in 1961. In 1975 Alfred, Hilde and Freddy moved again to Waco, Texas, where Alfred helped open up the new M&M plant.

Alfred had a lifelong passion for working with his hands and was happiest working in his shop or building a new home from the ground up.

Alfred was proceeded from this Earthly plane by Hilde with whom he is once again dancing the polka, and his brother, Kurt. He is survived and deeply missed by his brother, Wolfgang; three children, Werner, Betty, and Fred, along with their spouses, Pamela, Roger, and Jeannie; six grandchildren, Christopher (spouse Jennifer), Gregory (spouse Megan), Melissa (spouse Matt), Roger (spouse Christie ), Jarrod (spouse Alizebeth) , and Cassidy; 12 great-grandchildren, James, Grant, Calvin, Andrew, Kennedy, Leila, Evan, Felix, Isadora, Eli, Austin and Everett.

His family would like to thank Visiting Angels, especially Rosemary Russell, who provided excellent care.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
Just hearing about my friend from M&M Mars. So sorry to hear about his passing. We will all be reunited someday soon. Prayers for the family
Dorothy Spivey
March 11, 2021
I worked at M&M with Al for over 20 years. He was a thoughtful and kind man. He will be missed. My prayers and thoughts for the family.
Anita Jackson
March 10, 2021
I had the honor of caring for Alfred many years ago while recovering at a emergency area facility I immensely enjoyed his company and am saddened to hear of his passing but I wish peace for everyone to heal and the love to carry on his light and legacy . Bless you Alfred it was an honor sir to care for you ,
Sherri
March 5, 2021
herzliches beileid von der aufschlägerstrasse in simbach
daxböck walter u.waltraud
March 4, 2021
Love to all i will miss him
Geneva edwards
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Al. I worked at Mars with Al for 25 years and traveled with him on several business trips. He was the most fun person to travel with i ever knew. I will miss him
Terry Brinkerhuff
March 3, 2021
I have so many fond memories of hours spent with Alfred and Hildegard and the family. When I couldn't sell a house in suburban Dallas, they opened their garage apartment to me every Monday and Wednesday night and to my family some weekends for 47 months. There was never a cook and baker like Hildegard and never a more gifted craftsman than Alfred. Their love and generosity touched me and my family again and again. I am sad they are no longer here for those who will miss them always but rejoicing that Hildegard is free of illness and Alfred is, at last, reunited with his Frau. My prayers and love go out to the whole Gstattenbauer family. Rest eternal grant Alfred, O Lord, and let Light perpetual shine upon him. Amen.
Pr. Sam Zumwalt
March 2, 2021
MW Engineering Team
March 2, 2021
Our deepest Condolences to all the Gstattenbauer Family, I worked for many years with Al at Mars Waco and thought of him as one of the Good Guys. I am sure you will all miss him, may he RIP, God Bless.
Timothy P Sinkule
March 2, 2021
Betty & family, My condolences on the loss of your father.
Marcia Dutschmann
March 2, 2021
My sweet friend, I am so saddened at the lost of your previous dad. I am so glad that I had the opportunity to have met and shared some fun time with both of your parents. Johnny and I both enjoyed talking and hearing their stories. I won´t be able to come for visitation on Wednesday, I have my surgery early that morning. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. My love to you and your family.
Della
March 1, 2021
Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Gina Martin
March 1, 2021
Always a very nice guy. I respected Al and his judgement and he sent me on my first out of state project.
Bert Eakin
March 1, 2021
I worked at M&M with Al. He was very well liked by all. He was always respectful and thoughtful. He will be missed.
Gladys Franco
March 1, 2021
Peggy and I offer our prayers and our love to you friends. May God grant you His peace and comfort
Mike Bates
March 1, 2021
I worked at M&M Mars while Fred was the plant manager. Though he was the head man in the plant, he was not unreachable. I always appreciated that about him. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jerry Stewart
February 28, 2021
Your Dad was a wonderful man as well as a friend. Your Mom a sweet, sweet person. We knew them from the Parkinson´s meetings (HOTPACS) we all belonged to. They will be very missed. We´re sorry for your loss and will keep y´all in prayer.
Ernestine York
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results