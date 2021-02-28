Alfred GstattenbauerSept. 17, 1934 - Feb. 26, 2021On February 26, 2021, the Beautiful Soul in Alfred Gstattenbauer was released from the physical bonds of this planet and is now on a journey to the Heavens and the great beyond. The family will have a private Funeral Service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. It will be livestreamed on Grace Gardens Facebook page, 2 p.m., Thursday, March 4. A Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 3. Face masks and social distancing will be required.Born on Sept. 17, 1934, to Wolfgang and Notburga Gstattenbauer in the small town of Simbach am Inn in Germany on the Bavarian-Austrian border. Spared most of the horrors of the Second World War due to his age and location, he watched from his balcony as elements of Patton's Third Army swept by on their drive to liberate Europe. As a youth Alfred loved the outdoors spending many a day in the fields, ferns and forests surrounding his home. Following primary school, Alfred apprenticed as a machinist a trade which he loved and for which he was eminently suited. Following his apprenticeship, he took a position at a small manufacturing establishment in Hochburg/Ach Austria where he met the Love of his life, Hidegard Blum, where she also worked. They married shortly after and their first son, Werner, was born in 1955. In 1956 Alfred, Hildegard and Werner packed all they had into three bags and emigrated to the USA where they settled in a small tenement in Brooklyn, New York City and the first American Gstattenbauer, Betty was born in 1957. Working days and nights, Alfred and Hilde managed the American dream and purchased a home in rural New Jersey where they were blessed with their third child, Freddy, in 1961. In 1975 Alfred, Hilde and Freddy moved again to Waco, Texas, where Alfred helped open up the new M&M plant.Alfred had a lifelong passion for working with his hands and was happiest working in his shop or building a new home from the ground up.Alfred was proceeded from this Earthly plane by Hilde with whom he is once again dancing the polka, and his brother, Kurt. He is survived and deeply missed by his brother, Wolfgang; three children, Werner, Betty, and Fred, along with their spouses, Pamela, Roger, and Jeannie; six grandchildren, Christopher (spouse Jennifer), Gregory (spouse Megan), Melissa (spouse Matt), Roger (spouse Christie ), Jarrod (spouse Alizebeth) , and Cassidy; 12 great-grandchildren, James, Grant, Calvin, Andrew, Kennedy, Leila, Evan, Felix, Isadora, Eli, Austin and Everett.His family would like to thank Visiting Angels, especially Rosemary Russell, who provided excellent care.