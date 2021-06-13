Menu
Alfred PeÑA
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Alfred Peña

Nov. 17, 1954 - May 31, 2021

Alfred Peña, 66, passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 31, 2021, at home with his wife of 35 years, Rose, and daughter, Lore, by his side. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Alfred was a member of Mighty Wind Worship Center, a motorcycle enthusiast, and a quiet man with a big heart. He was a loving husband and wonderful father, who dedicated his life to his family and their happiness.

The family invites you to leave a message or a memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rose I was so sorry to hear about Alfred. Praying for comfort and peace for you. I know you have lots of good memories.
Joyce Bryant
June 19, 2021
Rose I am So Sorry for you and your Family.
Christine Rodriguez
School
June 16, 2021
Rose, I am so so very sorry for your loss. I know my dad and his brother, your husband, are together happy in heaven. I will be praying for Alfred and you.
Jennifer Pena
June 16, 2021
Rose and Lore I am so very sorry for your loss. Alfred was a sweet man and I know you will miss him. Praying that God will bring you peace and comfort.
Cathy Groppe
Work
June 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Walter Russell
Work
June 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Rose and Lore my deepest sympathy .. I know he will be greatly missed. Love Martha
martha patterson
Friend
June 13, 2021
Rose & Lori, my deepest condolences, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort Rose you and Alfred have been great friends, if there is anything we can do please let us know. Love y´all Grace & Larry
Grace Walton
Friend
June 13, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and your daughter on Alfreds passing we were extremely saddened by your lose.May our lord give you strength during this difficult time.
Lupe&Irene Basquez
June 13, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Alfred´s passing & pray that the Lord will continue to give you peace & comfort.
Ron Shanks
June 13, 2021
Please accept our sympathy for the loss of Alfred. He and Johnny were long time friends and he feels a great loss. May the Lord give you peace in this difficult time.
Susie Ochoa
Other
June 13, 2021
