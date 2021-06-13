Alfred Peña
Nov. 17, 1954 - May 31, 2021
Alfred Peña, 66, passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 31, 2021, at home with his wife of 35 years, Rose, and daughter, Lore, by his side. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Alfred was a member of Mighty Wind Worship Center, a motorcycle enthusiast, and a quiet man with a big heart. He was a loving husband and wonderful father, who dedicated his life to his family and their happiness.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.