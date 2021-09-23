Alice Stampp Hawes
July 11, 1933 - Sept. 19, 2021
Alice Stampp Hawes passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 27, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Alice was born in Waco, Texas, to Elizabeth Stringer Stampp and Arthur Frederick Stampp on July 11, 1933. She lived in Waco most of her life, attending the University of Texas but ultimately graduating from Baylor University. Alice married John Morris Hawes, Jr. in 1953, after college. Over the next eight years, the couple had four children, Beth, John, Arthur and David. As John Morris shifted from service in the Air Force in North Carolina to employment in the private sector, Alice and the growing family lived in Houston, Richardson, Oklahoma City and Waco, and then Alice lived later in San Angelo and University Park.
Alice was a talented artist and designer, focusing her attention to become an increasingly accomplished interior designer. Her career led to both design assignments and retail management positions with upscale decorator brands that took her to Palm Beach, Florida, Nantucket and Boston, Massachusetts, and New York City. While in New York, she honed her expertise further with studies at the Parsons School of Design. From creating first class tropical flower arrangements to the innovative staging of bookshelves and tabletops to handpicking the perfect fabric for a completed look, Alice's obvious passion for creating beauty was a benefit to all who knew and loved her.
Alice settled for a time in the early 2000s in Springfield, Missouri, where she enjoyed the climate of the Ozark country while exploring the work of local craftsmen and making new friends. Returning once again to Waco, she renewed old childhood acquaintances and relished their company at a neighborhood bridge group and with the Austin Avenue Pathfinders Sunday School class, and the Wednesday morning Women's Bible study.
Alice loved being surrounded by beautiful things. She hosted memorable gatherings with effortless pleasure always in a comfortable, inviting home. She adored her grandchildren, asking them what they were doing in their careers and home life. She sometimes offered the occasional advice with that rare credibility only a loving grandmother can claim. In the last few years, she was blessed with several great-grandchildren, which delighted her even more. Alice had a love for dogs, owning a number of Shih Tzus over the years, which she adored.
She is survived by her children, Beth and Allen West of Dallas, Cathy and John Hawes of Waco, Karen and Arthur Hawes of Ridgedale, Missouri, and Jeanne and David Hawes of Austin. She has ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Alice's personal Bible and journal entries have numerous markings, circles, and underlines. But one well-worn notation is Psalm 139, "Search me O God and know my heart; test me and know my thoughts. Point out anything in me that offends you and lead me along the path of everlasting life."
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anthony's Care Center and Providence Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to First Methodist Waco or Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.