Alice HydeFebruary 12, 1948 - March 16, 2022Alice Earline Hyde, 74, of Hewitt, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Waco. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Connally/Compton with Reverend David Cozart officiating. Interment to follow in Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 21, at the funeral home.Alice was also known as Lisa. She was born on February 12, 1948, to Marshall and Ogla Marie (Guderian) Flores in Waco. Lisa was a longtime resident of Waco. She attended South Junior High School in Waco. Lisa worked as a nurse for 30 years with Hillcrest Hospital and Dr. Joseph Corbett's office. She married the love of her life, Melvin Daniel Hyde, on May 18, 1983, in Waco. Lisa enjoyed working in her yard, spending time with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her four legged friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Marshall Brown; brother-in-law, Bobby Reddoch.Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Melvin Daniel Hyde of Hewitt; daughter, Lisa Renee Vaquera and husband, Thomas of Waco; grandchildren,Amanda Renee Harn and husband, Colton, of Waco, Richard Marshall Almanza, and Trever Vaquera; great-grandchildren, Alexis Grace Harn, Jaxon Marshall Harn, Angelina Messiah Almanza, Isaiah Marshall Almanza; sister, Patsy Reddoch of Temple; numerous nieces and nephews.