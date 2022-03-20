Menu
Alice Hyde
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Alice Hyde

February 12, 1948 - March 16, 2022

Alice Earline Hyde, 74, of Hewitt, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Waco. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Connally/Compton with Reverend David Cozart officiating. Interment to follow in Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 21, at the funeral home.

Alice was also known as Lisa. She was born on February 12, 1948, to Marshall and Ogla Marie (Guderian) Flores in Waco. Lisa was a longtime resident of Waco. She attended South Junior High School in Waco. Lisa worked as a nurse for 30 years with Hillcrest Hospital and Dr. Joseph Corbett's office. She married the love of her life, Melvin Daniel Hyde, on May 18, 1983, in Waco. Lisa enjoyed working in her yard, spending time with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her four legged friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Marshall Brown; brother-in-law, Bobby Reddoch.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Melvin Daniel Hyde of Hewitt; daughter, Lisa Renee Vaquera and husband, Thomas of Waco; grandchildren,

Amanda Renee Harn and husband, Colton, of Waco, Richard Marshall Almanza, and Trever Vaquera; great-grandchildren, Alexis Grace Harn, Jaxon Marshall Harn, Angelina Messiah Almanza, Isaiah Marshall Almanza; sister, Patsy Reddoch of Temple; numerous nieces and nephews.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
Renee I'm so sorry to hear about your mom Alice you treated me like a daughter thank you for loving me when I was younger.
GENA Kay CALLISON
Other
March 23, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
stephen seelye
March 20, 2022
