Aliene Mason



August 27, 1927 - Dec. 8, 2021



Aliene Yarrell Mason died Dec. 8, 2021, after a long illness. Aliene was born to the late Ralph and Edith Kreymer of Sea Brook, on Aug. 27, 1927. They moved to Wylie, where she attended school until she graduated in High School in 1944. On July 5, 1946, she married Charles Ray Mason. They had two children, Charlene Elaine and Frances Dianne. She participated in all her girls' activities in school and church. She was a seamstress who made beautiful clothes for her children. Until the end of her life she continued to sew making quilts for family and charities. Aliene was Baptist and loved the Lord.



Aliene loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her church family. She really enjoyed spending time with her only granddaughter Jessica. Aliene worked at First Republic Bank in Dallas. She was also a member of the North Texas Clearing House Association.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mason; her in-law, Luther and Ruth Mason; her brother, Rowland Kreymer and her sister-in-law Mary Ann Houston and brother James Mason. Those left behind cherish her memory are her daughters, Char Link, Fran Freeman and her husband Jadie Freeman Sr; granddaughter, Jessica Johnson; stepgrandchildren, Jadie Freeman Jr., his wife Lauren, and their children Caleb, Sarah, and Norah; Vanessa and Jessie Ochoa, her children Chris and David; and sister-in-law, Greta Kreymer.



The family would like to express thanks to Char for being her caretaker and advocate during her last years of life. There will be a graveside service, but will be for immediate family only. If you wish to do something to honor her memory please donates to Mission Waco in her name. It was the charity she worked with when she lived in the Waco area.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.