Alma Ruth Gladen



Jan. 24, 1928 - April 6, 2021



Alma Ruth Franks Gladen, 93, entered God's eternal presence on April 6, 2021. A memorial service in celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, in the sanctuary of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Avenue, Waco, Texas, with the Rev. Eric Howell and the Rev. Dr. Dan Crosby officiating.



Ruth was born in 1928 in Lepanto, Arkansas. As the daughter of a Baptist minister, she lived in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia. She graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, and attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. While in seminary she met Van Gladen; they married in 1952. Ruth became his partner in international missions and ministry and in every aspect of their busy lives.



Ruth and Van were appointed by the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board as missionaries to Mexico in 1956. They served for 39 years, attending language school in Costa Rica and living and working in Saltillo, Torreón, Monterrey, and El Paso. During those years, Ruth was active as a church musician, private piano teacher, and member of the faculty of the Seminario Teológico Bautista Mexicano, where she taught music education and was active in the choral music program. In the latter years of their mission service, Ruth and Van worked with the Texas Baptist River Ministry, traveling extensively along the U.S./Mexico border.



After retirement, Ruth and Van moved to Waco, where they became active members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Ruth was a member of the International Sunday School Class, served as a music teacher in the Neighbors Program, and was a mentor in the Mom to Mom program.



An English major in college, Ruth was an avid and precise grammarian, and she had a lifelong love of books and language. She was a voracious reader; her favorite genres were politics, biography and historical fiction. The gradual loss of her sight near the end of her life did not diminish her passion for books, and she continued to "read" recorded books supplied by the Texas State Library Talking Book Program. Ruth was an enthusiastic sports fan, following her favorite professional baseball and football teams, and especially cheering on the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team. As a lifelong church musician, Ruth taught piano and directed choirs and small vocal ensembles. She was deeply moved by good choral music and found great joy in attending Baylor choral concerts. Ruth loved to travel, and she encouraged her children and grandchildren to do the same. Not only did she and Van set a great example—they traveled extensively across Mexico and to 49 U.S. states, including twice driving from Texas to Alaska—Ruth enjoyed planning massive road trips, earning herself the title within the family of "The Ruth Gladen Travel Agency".



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Van Gladen; her parents, Cecil and Susie Franks; and her siblings, Mary Sue Lancaster, James David Franks, and Nancy Jo Beene. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Johnson with husband, Wes; Karen Johnson with husband, Bruce; Linda Gill with husband, Joe; and Nancy Gunvordahl with husband, Scott. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Van Darden with Katie Meyers; Hayley with Ben Seth Ramsey; Russell with Elayna Johnson; Emily Swinkels with Ryan Geise; Jeffrey and Michael Gill; Dan Groeger, Kaylie and John Gunvordahl; and two great-grandsons, Sorin Geise and Wesley Johnson.



The Gladen family wishes to give special thanks to the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church International Sunday School Class and to the Neighbors Program for their love and care for Ruth and Van during the last years of their lives.



For those so wishing, in lieu of flowers the family invites you to make a contribution to Texas Baptist Men, the Talking Book Program, KWBU FM Waco, the Baylor School of Music Choirs Excellence Fund, or to any other organization of your choice.



"Sing to the Lord a new song, his praise in the assembly of his faithful people." Psalm 149:1



"Cantad a Jehová cántico nuevo; su alabanza sea en la congregación de los santos." Salmos 149:1



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.