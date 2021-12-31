Alphonse WachsmannSept. 19, 1926 - Dec. 28, 2021Alphonse (Pete) Wachsmann, 95, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Woodway, Texas. Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in West with Father John Boiko officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 6, at the funeral home.Pete was born September 19, 1926, he was the fifth child to be born to Leopold and Anna (Ahlbach) Wachsmann in Leroy, Texas. Pete served in the United States Army from January 19, 1945, to November 22, 1946. He married Josephine (Josie) Marie Popp, November 23, 1948. They lived in Arlington, Texas, for all of their married life where Pete worked at General Motors Assembly Plant for 30 years. Josie passed away on March 9, 1993. He later married Rose Janette "Jan" Burnett on June 16, 1995. They also lived all their married life in Arlington, Texas. Jan passed away on February 27, 2006.Pete was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew L. Wachsmann, Joe L. Wachsmann and Leo L. Wachsmann; sisters, Anna M. Zanter, Hattie M. Williams, Estella Wright, and Margaret Schroeder.Survivors include his brothers, George J. Wachsmann of Burleson, Texas, and William L. Wachsmann and wife, Clara Nell, of West, Texas; brother-in-law, Aubrey Uptmor of Elm Mott, Texas; sisters-in-law, Georgia Wachsmann, of Elm Mott, Texas, and Margaret Wachsmann of Ennis, Texas.A special thanks goes out to the members of the Penthouse Campers, Fort Worth, Texas, and the Tejas Travelers, Waco, Texas, for being such great camping buddies and friends.In lieu of flower, it is requested that you make donations to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.Pallbearers: nephews, Darrell Uptmor, Barret Ivy, Ted Thornton, Todd Wachsmann, Casey Wachsmann, brother-in-law, Aubrey Uptmor.