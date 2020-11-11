Alton Kenneth Jones
Nov. 16, 1927 - Nov. 8, 2020
Alton (Kenneth) Jones, Sr., of Robinson, Texas, passed to his rest on November 8, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, November 13, at the Pecan Grove Chapel. Graveside prayers and interment will be held at 2 p.m., at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro, Texas.
Kenneth was born near Irene, Texas, in Hill County, on November 16, 1927 to Marion Andrew and Oma Mignaire Garrison Jones. His siblings included two younger brothers, Weldon R. Jones and Wayland B. Jones, and an older sister, Anita Faye Stinson. Shortly prior to his passing, he affirmed that he had accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. Kenneth was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in 1945 during World War II. His first child, Alton Kenneth Jones, Jr-Easton was born soon after he returned from the military. Alton "Kenneth" Jones and Geraldine "Jerri" Hudspeth were married in 1949. Two daughters, Barbara Elaine Attaway and Paula Hoover were born to this couple. Kenneth Jones enjoyed hunting, fishing, dominoes, gardening and yard sales. He retired from the Waco Veterans Hospital in 1975 and devoted his time to real estate and handyman endeavors fulltime.
This beloved family man was preceded in death by his parents; sister; brothers; and daughter, Barbara Attaway.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Jerri) Jones of Lorena; son, (Butch) Alton Kenneth Jones, Jr-Easton and wife, Audrey (Di) Easton of Temple; daughter, Paula Hoover of Lorena; six grandchildren, Robin Fisher of Cabo, Andrew Dixon of Cleburne, Amanda Young of Burleson, Lucas Easton of Burleson, William Attaway of Deer Park and Eric Attaway of Robinson, along with their beloved spouses; his great-grandchildren include Justin Attaway (father of Caleb, Anna and J'Raven), Ian Attaway, Emily Boudreaux (mother of Nicholas), Tyler Rhoden, Eric Fisher, Chloe Cary, and Alexandria (mother of Mia) along with their beloved spouses.
Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Waco VA Medical Center where Kenneth resided happily for many years.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity
. Please support our veterans!
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.