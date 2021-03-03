Alton Fredrick "Ricky or Bird" Leonard



Aug. 7, 1964 - March 2, 2018



It has been a 3 years since you left us. We miss your laughter, talks, and smile. Now that you are trucking into Heaven with God.



We love and miss You.



Your mom, Barbara, brothers, Alvin,



Robert, and Willie,



sisters, Shelia and Kesha,



uncles, Ronnie, Dayle, and Ernest,



aunt, Vanassa and Gay,



nephew, nieces, cousins,



friends, Sammy and Gerald.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.