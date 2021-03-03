Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alton Fredrick "Ricky Or Bird" Leonard
Alton Fredrick "Ricky or Bird" Leonard

Aug. 7, 1964 - March 2, 2018

It has been a 3 years since you left us. We miss your laughter, talks, and smile. Now that you are trucking into Heaven with God.

We love and miss You.

Your mom, Barbara, brothers, Alvin,

Robert, and Willie,

sisters, Shelia and Kesha,

uncles, Ronnie, Dayle, and Ernest,

aunt, Vanassa and Gay,

nephew, nieces, cousins,

friends, Sammy and Gerald.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.