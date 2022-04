Andrew J. Jewell, Sr.May 9, 1957 - March 14, 2021Andrew James Jewell, Sr., 63, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Fridaym March 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Sign guestbook at www.Oakcrestwaco.com