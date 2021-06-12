Dr. Andy AinsworthSeptember 30, 1940 - June 10, 2021Dr. Andy Ainsworth passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by family at the age of 80. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 13, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home at 8220 Woodway Dr. Woodway, Texas. The graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 14, at McGregor Cemetery 514 E. Windsor Rd, McGregor, Texas, with Reverend Tom Warnock officiating.Dr. Ainsworth was born in his grandparents' house in the community of Coit just outside Kosse, Texas, on September 30, 1940, the first of four children to Jack and LaVerne (Adams) Ainsworth. His parents put him on a horse at a very early age which led Andy to take to country living and ranch life naturally.Around the age of five, his parents moved to Baytown, TX, where Andy went to school, played sports at Robert E Lee High School and graduated in 1959. He was voted most popular his sophomore, junior and senior year. He was on student council and served as vice president. He played and started on the football team as tight end. He courted Patricia "Patsy" Burns during high school and married her July 17, 1959. They were married for 52 years. Patsy preceded him in death May 11, 2012.Andy's early exposure to ranch life brought him back to Kosse during several summers of his grade school career. He told stories of running in the cotton fields as a young kid and seeing quail run ahead of him in the cotton rows. He frequently talked about riding the pastures on horseback with his brothers to check the cattle.That love for ranch life led Andy to Texas A&M University where he would study animal science ('63) and then Veterinary medicine ('66).Dr. Ainsworth practiced Veterinary medicine in McGregor, TX, for 45 years. Just months after graduation, he bought the practice, McGregor Veterinary Clinic, from Dr. Eddy Payne in 1967. While in McGregor, Andy and Patsy raised four kids. They were welcomed there by a tight-knit community of friends that they now call family. Andy was on the school board in the 1970s serving as the president in 1973 to 1974.He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of McGregor. He participated in the McGregor Jaycees. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Andy and Patsy enjoyed multiple trips to Red River N.M., to the beach at Port Aransas and cabin trips to Lake Whitney.Andy is survived by two brothers and a sister: Gary Ainsworth of Eddy, Texas, Terry and Rachelle of Rosebud, Texas, Kathy and Michael Cunningham of Mont Belvieu, Texas.Andy is survived by four children, Andrea and Jay Beasley of McKinney, Texas, Wendy and Roger Kucera of Hewitt, Texas, Chad Ainsworth of McGregor, Texas, Brooke and Rufus Wallace of Robinson Texas; ten grandchildren, Angie and Jason Marlin, Amber and Adam Lasater, Jameson Beasley, Kaley and Alasdair, Gray, Drew Zacharias, Alli Ainsworth, Madi Ainsworth, Zach Ainsworth, Ty Croford, Tessa and James Vaughan; five great-grandchildren; Jack Marlin, Kenzi Marlin, Addison Lasater, Abigail Lasater, ElijahVaughan; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.Active Pallbearers will be Ty Croford, Jameson Beasley, Drew Zacharias, Zach Ainsworth, Jack Marlin, Robbie Fayle.Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Skipper, Cecil Skipper, Jene Hering, Mike Wilson, Ronald Riddell.The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers at Heartis Assisted Living and Memory Care and Providence Hospice Place for your care of our father.If you would like to give a memorial contribution, the family invites you to give to the recipient of your choice.