Andy Moore´s compassion was the only way I survived two semesters of British literature. I disliked the subject but I loved him. And to learn that he battled Alzheimer´s is especially unfortunate because his memory distinguished him. I remember running into him on campus many years after being a student and he not only recognized me and remembered my name, he brought up a comparative study of student government that I had conducted as a senior. I offer my condolences to his family.

Dan Grangaard December 13, 2020