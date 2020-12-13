Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andy Johnson Moore
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Andy Johnson Moore

May 29, 1932 - December 10, 2020

Dr. Andy Johnson Moore, 88, passed away on December 10, 2020, from complications stemming from Alzheimer's Disease and COVID-19. A gathering to celebrate his life and legacy will be held in the Spring.

Andy was born in Yocona, Lafayette County, Mississippi, on May 29, 1932. As a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, and he became a popular piano player at local church and school events. In the 1950s, he served his country in the US Army overseas during the Korean conflict. After he completed his service, Andy returned to his native Mississippi. He took the B.A. and M.A. in English literature at Mississippi College, in Clinton, Mississippi. At Mississippi College, he met the love of his life, Rachel Hunter. They were married in 1960 in McComb, Mississippi.

In 1962, he accepted a position on the faculty of the English Department at Baylor University, and Andy and Rachel moved to Waco. In 1973, he was awarded the Ph.D. from University of Texas in Austin where he studied modern poetry and wrote his dissertation on the poetry of Robert Frost. Andy taught in the Baylor English Department for 41 years. A beloved professor, he was formally recognized by Baylor Student Government for "distinguished service and sincere dedication to Baylor and her students" in 1984. He was named a Distinguished Alumnus in the Department of English from his alma mater, Mississippi College, in 2000 and was recognized as the Outstanding Professor at Baylor in 1999-2000. He was named Professor Emeritus of English on his retirement in 2003.

Andy will perhaps be best remembered as one of the pioneers of study abroad education at Baylor. Long before "global engagement" became one of the hallmarks of the university, hundreds of Baylor students spent their summers traveling and studying throughout Europe with Andy and Rachel Moore. Beginning with the "Moore Study Tour" in the 70s and 80s and later with "Baylor in London" and "Baylor in Great Britain," countless students learned to love Browning in Florence, Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon, and Wordsworth in the English Lake District. As soon as news of his passing was made known, students and colleagues from across three decades began sharing their memories of traveling and studying with "Dr. Moore."

He served the university and the Waco community in numerous ways. Andy and Rachel were beloved faculty sponsors of the Chi Omega sorority for over 30 years. Andy was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Waco, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He loved God, his church, his family, his students, and his friends deeply. Numerous colleagues have commented upon his sense of humor and his great kindness. His life was marked by that love and service to them.

Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Lottie Moore; and his sister, Mary Robinson.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rachel Hunter Moore; his son, Scott Moore and wife, Andrea, of Crawford; daughter, Melanie Briscoe and husband, Conway, of Hewitt; brother, James Moore and wife, Rebecca, of Oxford, Mississippi; grandchildren, Emily Anne Kuoni and husband, Shaun, of Nashville, Benjamin Moore and wife, Phoebe, of New York, Hannah Boles and husband, Andrew, of China Spring, Samuel Moore and Andrew Moore of Crawford, Rebekah Briscoe of Hewitt, Teddy Briscoe and wife, Amy, of St. Louis, and Katie Briscoe of Queensland, Australia; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the English Department of Baylor University or to the First Baptist Church of Waco Foundation.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Dr. Moore's kindness and humility infused his every act and interaction. In the early 70's the bright corner office he and Rachel Hunter Moore shared on campus, and their successive early homes as their family grew, provided lively and generous harbor during my undergraduate years as grader for Mrs. Moore (and occasional sitter for Scott and Melanie). Andy and Rachel Moore will always warm many hearts in fond and grateful memory. Special wishes for peace and comfort to Dr. Moore's loving Rachel .
Marilynn Peters
December 15, 2020
A lovely man of faith and friendship to all who knew him!! I was honored to be a Pi Alpha/Chi Omega and get to know the wonderful Moore family as our sponsors, but they were so much more!! They were family!! RIP Dr. Moore, you will be missed greatly!! Heaven Rejoices!!!!
Susan Rowden
December 15, 2020
I am saddened at Dr Moore´s passing. I have such fond memories of my Freshman English professor! And I remember all the love, guidance, and leadership you, Rachel, and Dr Moore provided us in Chi Omega. Thank you and may Dr Moore Rest In Peace.
Dianne Billingsley Friend
December 14, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Andy's passing. You were my favorite professor during my years at Baylor and I remember both of you well. Both of you were so encouraging to me. I pray that God's peace will envelope you during this difficult time.
Brooks Boutwell
December 13, 2020
Andy Moore´s compassion was the only way I survived two semesters of British literature. I disliked the subject but I loved him. And to learn that he battled Alzheimer´s is especially unfortunate because his memory distinguished him. I remember running into him on campus many years after being a student and he not only recognized me and remembered my name, he brought up a comparative study of student government that I had conducted as a senior. I offer my condolences to his family.
Dan Grangaard
December 13, 2020
I had the privilege of having Andy as a professor and friend. I have fond memories of being invited into their home at Christmas to help decorate their tree. He and Rachel modeled a loving and joyful marriage. Love and condolences to Rachel and their family.
Julie Moore Carter
December 13, 2020
Andy and Rachel were close friends in our Baylor graduate school years. The Andy described in the words above is the same Andy Jerry and I knew many years ago-kind, committed to education, dry and funny sense of humour, true faith and commitment to God and the church. Love and sympathy to Rachel and the children. Our sons, Scott and Pat were born within 6 months of each other and we shared that wonderful experiences together in Waco. Memories are flooding back this morning.
Lynn Barrett
December 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. He had a great influence on so many students and left a wonderful legacy. Duane and Ann Lindsey
Ann Lindsey
December 13, 2020
It was always a pleasure working at Andy and Rachel´s home Andy´s sense of humor was great he will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Steve baxley
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results