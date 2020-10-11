Menu
Ann Alewine
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Ann Alewine

August 25, 1938 - Oct. 7, 2020

Francine Ann Alewine, of Groesbeck, ended her work in this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at age 82.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Monday, October 12, at Crestview Church of Christ, Waco.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, at Crestview Church of Christ. Burial will be at 4 p.m., Monday, at Big Hill Cemetery.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Alewine in 2008; and her son, Danny Alewine, on September 6, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Doughty; daughter-in-law, Karen Alewine; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
