Ann "Molly" Warner



Jan. 3, 1920 - Jan. 3, 2022



Ann "Molly" Maguire Warner of Houston, TX, passed away on January 3 on her 102nd birthday. Molly was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to parents, John Maguire and Edith Slaney. After completing nursing school, Molly joined the US Army Nursing Corps and served three years overseas during World War II in North Africa and Europe. She was promoted to the rank of Captain after the war, and in 2020 was awarded the French Legion of Honor for her service during World War II.



Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Col. E. B. "Spike" Warner; and her eldest daughter, Patricia Riley (Bob). She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Grady of Milford, CT. Her four surviving children are Pamela Timmons (Jim Wolnosky) of Bath, MI, Frank Warner (Martha) of Beeville, TX, Mary Dotson (Mark) of Lafayette, CO, and John Warner (Gia) of Houston, TX. Molly was blessed with 17 beloved grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Molly lived with her husband Spike in Waco from 1982 to 2008, where she was a parishioner of St. Jerome's Catholic Church. She then moved to Houston to reside in the Brookdale senior living community in Clear Lake and was a parishioner at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Molly loved dancing, socializing with friends, and following Aggie athletics. She was known by her many friends at Brookdale for her high energy, bright smile, cheerful demeanor, and willingness to lend a helping hand. She has been an inspiration to her family who will dearly miss her zest for life, quick wit, love and generosity.



A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 8, at Brookdale, Clear Lake. Funeral services will be held at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey in Waco on Monday, January 10. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.