Anna Maria SebikJuly 26, 1925 - Sept. 30, 2021Anna Maria Sebik, 96, of Waco, passed away at her home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 and Rosary will be recited at 10:30 prior to the service. To offer condolences please visit www.connally-compton.com