To the family, There will never be another Annie! She brought more joy and laughter to George's than anybody ever. She will never be replaced and will never be loved like she was. She had a tremendous impact on many young person's life and I am sure she was a shining example on how to treat people and to love them. She was truly "one of a kind". Prayers to the family. She loved you all.

Pete Rowe December 21, 2020