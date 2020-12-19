Annie J. Buckingham
July 29, 1951 - Dec. 16, 2020
Annie J. Buckingham, 69, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Walnut Springs.
Annie Jeaneane Buckingham was born July 29, 1951, in Clifton. She was preceded in death by her father, A.C. Smith; mother, Betty Jean Cox; and sister, Sherry Graham.
Annie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gene Buckingham; brother, Ted Edward Smith; daughter, Tracy Lynn Vela and husband, Gilbert; sons, Larry Truman Shrum and wife, Judy Lynn, and Brad Buckingham; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Annie worked at George's Bar and Restaurant for over 30 years. She put a smile on everyone's face after she gave them a hard time. All of her customers loved her dearly. She made many friends there that turned into family. Her heart was full of love. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her hobbies included painting, dancing, ad listening to Elvis. She will be greatly missed.
You may sign her guest book and watch her Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.