Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie J. Buckingham
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Annie J. Buckingham

July 29, 1951 - Dec. 16, 2020

Annie J. Buckingham, 69, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Walnut Springs.

Annie Jeaneane Buckingham was born July 29, 1951, in Clifton. She was preceded in death by her father, A.C. Smith; mother, Betty Jean Cox; and sister, Sherry Graham.

Annie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gene Buckingham; brother, Ted Edward Smith; daughter, Tracy Lynn Vela and husband, Gilbert; sons, Larry Truman Shrum and wife, Judy Lynn, and Brad Buckingham; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Annie worked at George's Bar and Restaurant for over 30 years. She put a smile on everyone's face after she gave them a hard time. All of her customers loved her dearly. She made many friends there that turned into family. Her heart was full of love. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her hobbies included painting, dancing, ad listening to Elvis. She will be greatly missed.

You may sign her guest book and watch her Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
Walnut Springs, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Jan Shrum
December 22, 2020
With deepest sympathy
Larry H Shrum
December 21, 2020
To the family, There will never be another Annie! She brought more joy and laughter to George's than anybody ever. She will never be replaced and will never be loved like she was. She had a tremendous impact on many young person's life and I am sure she was a shining example on how to treat people and to love them. She was truly "one of a kind". Prayers to the family. She loved you all.
Pete Rowe
December 21, 2020
Till we meet again sweetheart love you girl
Tammy Irwin
December 20, 2020
Paula Owen
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results