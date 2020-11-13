Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony Paul Tristan
1982 - 2020
BORN
1982
DIED
2020
Anthony Paul Tristan

Dec. 1, 1982 - Nov. 5, 2020

Anthony Paul Tristan, 37, of Waco, passed away November 5, 2020. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a rosary service at 4 p.m. Seating is limited, and masks with social distancing are required.

He was born December 1, 1982, in Waco, to A.P. Tristan and Esther Aviles. He graduated from Waco High School. He enjoyed playing softball and baseball, and loved the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars. He is remembered as a prankster, and was loved by his family and friends.

Sign the Guest Book and view his Memorial Video at www.oakcrestwaco.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.