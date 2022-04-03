Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Armando Servin
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
1:00p.m.
at the residence
Send Flowers
Armando Servin

May 13, 1956 - March 28, 2022

Armando Servin Mendieta, 65, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Tom Frank as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at the residence, 381 Trading Post Road, Waco, Texas 76705.

Please sign guestbook ar www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
1:00p.m.
at the residence
381 Trading Post Road, Waco, TX
Apr
4
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.