Armando Servin
May 13, 1956 - March 28, 2022
Armando Servin Mendieta, 65, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Tom Frank as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at the residence, 381 Trading Post Road, Waco, Texas 76705.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.