Arnold Kasberg
Jan. 1, 1932 - Nov. 16, 2020
Arnold "Red" Kasberg Jr., 88, of West, passed away Mon., Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services were held 10 a.m., Wed., Nov. 18, at St. Martin's Cemetery in Tours.
Arnold was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Leroy, the son of Arnold and Agnes (Straten) Kasberg. He was a 1950 graduate of West High School. During his high school years he played football, baseball, and was on the wrestling team and the boxing team. On Aug. 2, 1953, he was united in marriage to Patsy Thompson in Tours. Patsy preceded him in death on June 7, 2000. Arnold was a faithful member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. He worked for Central Texas Iron Works for 36 years. He loved all sports and was a avid fan of the West Trojan football team. Arnold gave religiously to the American Red Cross since he was 18 years old and has notably donated over 36 gallons of blood in his lifetime. He was a member of Catholic Life Association, K.J.T. Society #31 of West, the Knights of Columbus Council #2305, and was a former President of the SPJST Lodge 6 in Cottonwood. Arnold enjoyed working on the farm and gardening. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arnold was also preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosie Lucien, Ida Redden, and Annie Terry.
Survivors include his children, Lea Ann Buchanan and husband Bill of Waco, Michael Kasberg and wife Deanna of West, and Paula Kapavik and Steve Worley of McKinney; his grandchildren, Jennifer Gillen and husband Gary, Jeff Buchanan and wife Melissa, Stephen Kasberg and wife Katelyn, Greg Kasberg and wife Stacey, Kolt Kapavik and Heather Duckworth, Kayla Kapavik and Patrick Morales; great-grandchildren, Faith Sherrill, Morgan Sherrill, Brooklyn Buchanan, Blake Buchanan, Tatum Kasberg, Madison Rhodes, Colin Rhodes, Kaylyn Kasberg and Presley Kasberg; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin Catholic Church or St. Martin Cemetery Association. The family would like to thank his neighbors in West for their love, support and kindness given to our father for the past four years. A memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.