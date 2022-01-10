Menu
Barbara Aimer
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Barbara Aimer

April 30, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2022

Barbara Lou Aimer, 84, of Waco passed away January 5, 2022.

Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m., Wednesday, prior to the service.

Barbara was born April 30, 1937, in Cordell, OK, to Jessie Martin and Etta Wooten. She married Albin Joe Aimer June 17, 1957, in Clinton, OK. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, crocheting, and collecting thimbles. She will be dearly missed by her family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, Dale, Carl, and Gerald Aimer; parents; and two brothers, Wayne and Steve Martin.

Survivors include brother-in-law, Joe Aimer and wife, Margie; sister-in-law, Fran Barton and husband, Ed; very special friend, Beth Reed, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorials be made to Lakeview Methodist Church, 701 Ave C, Waco, TX 76705.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Jan
12
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
