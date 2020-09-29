Barbara Ann Perryman
May 11, 1937 - Sept. 26, 2020
Barbara Ann (Barnett) Perryman, 83, of Waco, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. A graveside viewing and service in celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, at Waco Memorial Park with the Pastor Tim Jarrell and the Pastor Steve Coker officiating.
A pleasantly feisty Tennessee-Texan, Barbara was born May 11, 1937, in Memphis, TN, to Joseph and Mary Barnett and moved to Waco as a teenager. On her sixteenth birthday she was in downtown Waco during the '53 tornado. She later graduated from La Vega High School in 1955. In 1958, she married Earl Ray Perryman and they had two sons, Jeffrey and Paul. Barbara worked in human resources at several companies, including Levi Strauss, Cargill Seed and Central Freight Lines. She was an active member of Cogdell United Methodist Church for 55 years. In retirement, she loved being involved in her bible study group and spending time with family. Barbara was a loving wife and mother; and throughout her life she developed many close and valued friendships.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary; son, Jeffrey Perryman; husband, Earl Ray Perryman; brother, Johnny Barnett; brother, Robert Lee Barnett; brother, Kenneth Jay Barnett and sister, Mary Jo Farmer.
She is survived by her son, Paul Perryman and his wife, Sandra, of Morgan Hill, CA; three grandchildren, Bernardo Raymundo, Bianca Grace Perryman and Jeff Gavin Perryman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cogdell United Methodist Church or the Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center.
