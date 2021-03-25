Barbara EubanksMay 17, 1945 - March 22, 2021Barbara Elaine (Weller) Eubanks, 75, passed away on March 22, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 29, at the Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Chaplain Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco.Barbara was born on May 17, 1945, to J.D. Weller, Sr. and Bessie VaNell (Jones) Weller in Rio Hondo, Texas. She graduated from University High School. Barbara married John Garland Eubanks on April 24, 1966. About a year after they were married, John was drafted into the service and was stationed in Anchorage, AK. They lived there until his death in 2018. While they were living in Alaska, they established Eubank's and Goode Tax Service and managed the business with their cousins, Rhonda and Glenn Goode. She and John also attended Lorena United Methodist Church and enjoyed the monthly meetings with the 4F Club. She also was a member of the garden club and red hat club. John was a musician and played in a band with Glenn and Little Mike, so Barbara learned to play the drums; they played for years at nursing homes, birthday parties and family reunions.She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Weller, Sr. and Bessie VaNell (Jones) Weller; husband, John Garland Eubanks; sister, Anita VaNell Davenport; and nephew, Jonathan Goode.Survivors include her sisters, Shirley Stanford and husband, Tommy, of Woodway and Rosilan Brooker of Waco; brother, J.D. Weller, Jr., of Hewitt; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces, one great-great-nephew, along with many other family and friends.The family would like to give a special thanks to Amanda and Roy Garza, who were close friends to John and Barbara and helped care for their home in Robinson, TX, while they were in Alaska. They would also like to thank the aids at Heartis Waco for their compassionate care of Barbara during her illness.