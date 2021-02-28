Barbara Harrison
Feb. 1, 1935 - Feb. 21, 2021
Barbara Burke Harrison, 86, passed away on February 21, 2021, at home in Houston with her loving family by her side. A private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco in the coming days, followed by a graveside service in the fall.
Barbara was born on February 1, 1935, in Waco, where she spent many years of her life and where her family has a long history. Her mother was a distinguished professor at Baylor University, who served as president of the Baylor Round Table and was later appointed professor emeritus. Her aunt co-founded the Waco Heritage Society, now the Historic Waco Foundation, and spearheaded the preservation of many of Waco's most significant historic homes, including Fort House and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House. Her father-in-law was chairman of the board of First National Bank of Waco and a Baylor trustee.
Barbara attended the University of Texas at Austin. After marrying her childhood sweetheart, she transferred to the University of Houston where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. They later settled down in Tulsa where Barbara led the parent-teacher organization at Holland Hall Episcopal School, served on its Board of Trustees, and was an active member of The Junior League. She loved playing tennis, downhill skiing, and traveling to places that would enrich her knowledge of history.
When she moved back to Texas later in life, she devoted her time to the Episcopal Church. She was instrumental in the construction and growth of Trinity Church in Dallas, served on its altar guild, and took great pride in the flower arrangements she created for the altar each week for many years. She was happiest, though, spending time with her growing family and her dearest companion, Wallace 'Ben' Franklin, who shared her love of dogs, history, and family and made every day a new adventure.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Francis Marion Burke; her mother, Cecil May Burke McDavid; and her beloved aunt, Lavonia 'Bobbie' Jenkins Barnes.
Survivors include her three children, Catherine Reed, Richard Harrison, and Juliet Shane; six grandchildren, Brian Reed, Patrick Reed, Victoria Grow, Michelle Harrison, Andrew Shane, and Samantha Shane; five great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Buster.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.