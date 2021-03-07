Menu
Barbara Leavell
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Barbara Leavell

May 31, 1936 - February 27, 2021

Barbara L. Leavell of Woodway, Texas, is now in her Heavenly home with Jesus. Barbara passed away peacefully February 27, 2021, at St. Catherine Center, Waco, Texas. She requested a graveside service which will take place at 10 a.m., March 9, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., March 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. in Waco.

Barbara was born in Rosenberg, Texas, at Fort Bend County Hospital to James Vincent Wheeless and Johanna "Jenny" Tejrnl Wheeless. She was a younger sister to James "Jimmy" Wheeless of Rosenberg. Growing up as a youngster, she was particularly suited for playing dress-up and posing for the camera. She loved the movies of the day and enjoyed imitating the movie stars, singing and dancing.

Barbara graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg in 1954. She attended Baylor University for a short time, where she met Robert "Bob" W. Starr and married in August 1955. Bob W. Starr had acquired Starr Travel Center from his parents, and Barbara worked as a travel agent along with her first husband. A local promotional event named Jaycee Mystery Shopper awarded a contestant merchandise. The contest provided periodic clues to guess the identity of a notable person around the Waco area in business. Barbara was that notable individual with a clue posting in the paper as: "Sparkle Plenty" with her last name at that time as Starr, it did not take long for the reveal. Barbara did sparkle in compassion, caregiving and serving others, as well as her talent in piano and singing!

She became a member of Seventh and James Baptist Church, where she placed her singing skills in the Church Choir and cooked for Meals on Wheels. She loved her Fabric and Fiber group and enjoyed sewing quilts.

At Seventh and James Baptist Church, she got acquainted with member, Dr. Frank H. Leavell, Baylor Professor of English. They married in January 1979. She loved her life with Frank, where they participated in a Square Dance Club, and Waco Outing Club. They travelled numerous times to areas of their interests.

Barbara enjoyed hosting events, and being an outstanding cook, she was a natural. She mentioned how she and Frank enjoyed the neighborhood "get-togethers" in Woodway and opening their home to many Baylor University students.

Barbara was called back into the travel consultant arena and worked at Happy Hobo Tours from 1980 to 1989 as manager. Completing that tenure, she was hired at the Baylor Armstrong-Browning Library, where she conducted tours of the facility.

Barbara, widowed in 2005, continued to be active serving her church, and participating with the neighborhood get-togethers and enjoying the grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Robert Bryan Starr of Kempner, Texas; Chris Allen Starr and wife, Michele, of Lorena, Texas; Tracey Lynn Krueger and husband, Dave, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; grandchildren, Katy Sue Starr, Bailee Frances Starr, Casey Lee Starr, and Michael Scott Krueger; great grandchild, Melody Ann Krueger; niece, Sabra Wheeless; and nephew, Darin Wheeless.

The family would like to thank St. Catherine Center, Waco, for the excellent care she received during her time there. Thanks also to nurses and caregivers from Community Hospice of Texas. In addition, they would like to thank Visiting Angels for their assistance when Barbara was able to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals-on-Wheels Waco, 501 W. Waco Drive, Waco TX 76707.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Mar
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were in the same Sunday School class at Seventh and James. Barbara was humorous (she told great and very funny stories) and was very creative. She did sparkle and I shall miss her.
Charlene Spoede Budd
March 8, 2021
I loved hearing you sing House of the rising sun. You were always telling everyone you were looking for Jesus and now you are with him. You are missed here at St. Catherines.
Dorothy Bennett
March 8, 2021
My condolences in the loss of your mom. When my aunts (now deceased) were at St. Catherine´s they were on the same floor as your mom so I saw her a lot at dinner and at other gatherings. Loved her wit! Prayers for you all!
Pam Bethke Cooper
March 7, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Barbara´s passing. What a spunky woman she was! I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Felty Pearson
March 7, 2021
