Barbara McMahan
March 19, 1932 - Oct. 19, 2020
Barbara Jean McMahan passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 23, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Barbara was born March 19, 1932, in Mart, Texas, to Alexander and Carrie Mae West. She was educated in Waco public schools, Four-C Business College, and McLennan Community College. She worked as a legal secretary.
On December 24, 1951, she married Oliver B. McMahan, Jr. Ten months later she began her second career as a fulltime Mom, staying at home to raise her three sons, serving as a room mother and PTA member. She helped set up the first program in the Waco Independent School District for children with dyslexia. Working tirelessly for children's and fathers' rights, she served as the only non-attorney member of the Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee. With Oliver they volunteered with Court Appointed Special Advocates.
While her sons were growing up, their home was where all the neighborhood kids ended up, even through high school and college. There was always food and a card or domino game going on. An avid game player, she became an excellent Bridge player. Oliver served 32 years in the Texas National Guard and she was the perfect reserve officer's wife. In retirement they traveled extensively in their motorhome and spent many summers in Colorado.
She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than life itself.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Carrie Mae West; siblings, Leslie West, Annie Mae West, Alexander West, Jr., and Edna Lassiter; and husband, Oliver McMahan, Jr.
She is survived by sons, David and wife, Jay Jay, Mike and wife, Barbara, and Matthew and wife, Nichole; grandchildren, Jamie Ping, Mandy McMahan, Samantha McMahan, Christina McMahan, and Taylor Persky; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ben, and Ruby Ping; and many nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Randy Crawford, Doug Honaker, Jeff Scott and Taylor Persky.
Memorials may be made to Court Appointed Special Advocates, through the website, www.casaforeverychild.org
