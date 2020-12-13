Menu
Barbara Ware
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Barbara Ware

April 24, 1927 - Dec. 6, 2020

Barbara Elayne Giffin Ware, 93, passed away on December 6, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 14, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.

Barbara was born on April 24, 1927, in Los Angeles, California, and moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1942 with her mother. There she met the love of her life, Ben Frank Ware. They married in 1948 after he returned from the war and finished his degree. Their daughter, Carol, was born in 1958, and the family moved to Waco in 1960. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, who loved and cared for her extended family with great devotion. In addition, she was a shrewd businesswoman who had a successful career as a realtor with Jim Stewart Realtors. After their retirement, Barbara and Ben enjoyed traveling and spending time together. In 72 years of marriage, they were always each other's best companions. They moved to Fort Worth in 2004.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, George Emory Giffin; her mother, Margaret Anna-Marie Stein Giffin; her grandmother, Mary Magdalena "Nan" Kers Stein; and her beloved husband, Ben.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Carol Ware Bracken and son-in-law, Larry; her granddaughter, Michelle Bracken Roberts and grandson-in-law, Greg; her nephews, Paul Frank Eichelberger, Zachary Eichelberger, Taylor Eichelberger and wife, Crystal, and daughter, Aria, John Fulwiler and wife, Berta, Jeff Fulwiler and wife, Jackie, Jerry Fulwiler and wife, Debbie, and David Ware and wife, Jeannie; nieces, Beverly Jones, Ann Elliott and husband, Howard, Gloria Ware and Jane Fulwiler; cousins, Mary Lee Callahan, Beverly Smith, Janet Guay and husband, Denis, and Lois Rosskopf; and her goddaughter, Suzanne Kennedy and husband, Michael.

The family wants to express its thanks and appreciation to Norma Panilas, who cared for Ben and Barbara so well for more than seven years. Her kindness and dedication made it possible for Ben and Barbara to continue to lead an independent and dignified life.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I loved her, from the day I met her, till the day she died. She will be missed by family and friends.
Jane Fulwiler Patrick
Family
April 9, 2022
Our sympathies are with you Carol ! Memories of our 57th street days bring smiles to our hearts ! Adding our sympathy for the loss of your dad as well ! Its been a tough year for you ! Sincerely, Pat & Frank Dicorte Diane & Kathy
Pat & Frank Dicorte
December 17, 2020
Dear Carol, My condolences on the loss of your Mother. Thinking of you & your family.
Marcia Mathews Dutschmann
December 13, 2020
Barbara was my mentor and trainer when I went into Real Estate. We worked together for many years. I will always be grateful to her. Rest In Peace my friend.
Betty Willis
December 13, 2020
