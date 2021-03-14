Menu
Becki Cooke
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Becki Cooke

July 15, 1952 - March 11, 2021

Becki Cooke passed away surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with pneumonia. A visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m., March 20, 2021, at Grace Gardens funeral Chapel Waco Texas.

Becki was born in EL Campo, Texas, the youngest of nine. She was the captain of her high school drill team and enjoyed sports.

She was a daughter, sister, cousin, niece, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife to a very lucky man. She was also aunt b and sista to all her girls she loved very much.

Becki loved her family, wind therapy on the Harley. She also loved cheering for her Aggies, playing bingo on the computer, and doing arts and crafts.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
James mary and I are so very sorry for your loss. It was so great getting to know you both over the years. We loved our visits. If you ever need anything or just someone to talk to we are here for you and your family. May God bless you and your family during theses hard times.
Dave and Mary Williams
March 15, 2021
