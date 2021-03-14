Becki CookeJuly 15, 1952 - March 11, 2021Becki Cooke passed away surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with pneumonia. A visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m., March 20, 2021, at Grace Gardens funeral Chapel Waco Texas.Becki was born in EL Campo, Texas, the youngest of nine. She was the captain of her high school drill team and enjoyed sports.She was a daughter, sister, cousin, niece, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife to a very lucky man. She was also aunt b and sista to all her girls she loved very much.Becki loved her family, wind therapy on the Harley. She also loved cheering for her Aggies, playing bingo on the computer, and doing arts and crafts.