Benda EasterJan. 25, 1939 - April 4, 2022Benda Naurene Wilson Easter passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, in Waco.Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Bailey officiating. Burial will be at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, at the funeral home.