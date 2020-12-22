Menu
Bennie Mitchell
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Foss Funeral Home
600 Avenue C
Valley Mills, TX
Bennie Mitchell

Sept. 3, 1930 - Dec. 20, 2020

Bennie Mitchell, 90, of Wortham Bend, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday December 20, 2020, at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Wortham Bend Cemetery in China Spring, with Brother Jim Dickson officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. She will lie-in-state for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Foss Funeral Home in Valley Mills, Texas. State mandated social distancing will be practiced at this event and masks are required.

Bennie Louise was born to W. C. Bran Thomas and Nannie Thersia McAdams Thomas in Dew, Texas, in Freestone County. She attended school at Fairview and China Spring before graduating from Waco High School. She married Raymond Mitchell of China Spring on May 29, 1948. From this marriage they were blessed with four sons. She was a housewife, homemaker and mother to her children and many others. Most of her life she was member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Wortham Bend serving the Lord as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and various committees, raising her children and tending to others.

During their marriage, she and Raymond attended bluegrass festivals across Texas including Whitney, Glen Rose and Oklahoma and Branson enjoying the music and crafts. She was a master seamstress making handmade clothes and quilts for her family. Through the years she handmade and gave away close to one hundred quilts to her family.

Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; son, Randy; granddaughter, Elizabeth Mitchell McCullough; grandson, Kevin Mitchell; and five sisters. She is survived by sons, Rodney and wife, Sharon, Ernest and wife, Brenda, Tim and wife, Christy, and daughter-in-law Linda – all of Wortham Bend; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers; numerous extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wortham Bend Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 27 China Spring, TX 76633 Attn: Sam Yates. Her sons wish to thank Dr. Robinson and entire staff of the second floor of Goodall-Witcher Hospital for the outstanding care given to their mother.

You may sign the online register book at www.fossfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Foss Funeral Home
600 Avenue C, Valley Mills, TX
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wortham Bend Cemetery
China Spring, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Foss Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
sorry for your loss! she was a very fine woman!
dale poland
December 23, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Bennie. I always enjoyed our phone visits but hadn't talked to her in awhile. Our family sends our sympathy to all of you
Dorothy Mcadams
December 22, 2020
My heart just sank... With deepest sympathy, I am so sorry to hear this. Bennie was a sweet sweet soul. I will always have the fondest memories of her Raymond and John Ed. With much love, Darla
Darla Wilson
December 22, 2020
