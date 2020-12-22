Bennie Mitchell
Sept. 3, 1930 - Dec. 20, 2020
Bennie Mitchell, 90, of Wortham Bend, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday December 20, 2020, at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Wortham Bend Cemetery in China Spring, with Brother Jim Dickson officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. She will lie-in-state for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Foss Funeral Home in Valley Mills, Texas. State mandated social distancing will be practiced at this event and masks are required.
Bennie Louise was born to W. C. Bran Thomas and Nannie Thersia McAdams Thomas in Dew, Texas, in Freestone County. She attended school at Fairview and China Spring before graduating from Waco High School. She married Raymond Mitchell of China Spring on May 29, 1948. From this marriage they were blessed with four sons. She was a housewife, homemaker and mother to her children and many others. Most of her life she was member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Wortham Bend serving the Lord as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and various committees, raising her children and tending to others.
During their marriage, she and Raymond attended bluegrass festivals across Texas including Whitney, Glen Rose and Oklahoma and Branson enjoying the music and crafts. She was a master seamstress making handmade clothes and quilts for her family. Through the years she handmade and gave away close to one hundred quilts to her family.
Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; son, Randy; granddaughter, Elizabeth Mitchell McCullough; grandson, Kevin Mitchell; and five sisters. She is survived by sons, Rodney and wife, Sharon, Ernest and wife, Brenda, Tim and wife, Christy, and daughter-in-law Linda – all of Wortham Bend; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers; numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wortham Bend Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 27 China Spring, TX 76633 Attn: Sam Yates. Her sons wish to thank Dr. Robinson and entire staff of the second floor of Goodall-Witcher Hospital for the outstanding care given to their mother.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.