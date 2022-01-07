Menu
Benny Ray Doty
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Benny Ray Doty

August 9, 1957 - January 4, 2022

Mr. Benny Ray Doty, 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 8, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Burial to follow in Crawford Cemetery in Crawford, Texas.

Benny was born on August 9, 1957, to Clifford O. and Johnnie (Blansit) Doty in Waco. He graduated from University High School in Waco, Texas.

Benny loved to fish. He spent lots of summers camping with his family. He loved the rodeo life and was a bull rider. He was a welder on his early years. There really wasn't anything he couldn't do. He loved life even in the toughest times you'd never hear him complain.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabetha Renee Doty; father, Clifford Doty; brothers, Clifford Doty, Jr., (Little Button) and Gary Wayne Doty.

Survivors include his daughter, Jimmie Sumpter and husband, Bobby, of Sanger, Texas; mother, Johnnie Doty of Waco; sister, Brenda Coulson and husband, Clint, of Waco; brother, James "Luke" Doty of Waco; and three granddaughters Savannah and MaKynna Oliver and Payden Kay Sumpter. Along with several nieces, great-nieces and nephews.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear dad, I guess it's finally set in that you are really gone and I never got the time to tell you what I wanted to tell you but I know you know.. I'm sure you and Tabi have found each other and are laughing...I love you dad...life dealt us a crazy hand but we did the best we could....til we meet again I love you .. Love always your daughter Jimmie
Jimmie Doty Sumpter
January 10, 2022
So sorry ti hear this. We often saw him at Cotton palace park on clay street many years ago when wed be down watching softball games. Didnt know he was in ft worth. Altho no longer saw him around places anymore. Our condolences Frank and Linda Lopez
Linda Lopez
January 7, 2022
