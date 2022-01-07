Benny Ray DotyAugust 9, 1957 - January 4, 2022Mr. Benny Ray Doty, 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 8, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Burial to follow in Crawford Cemetery in Crawford, Texas.Benny was born on August 9, 1957, to Clifford O. and Johnnie (Blansit) Doty in Waco. He graduated from University High School in Waco, Texas.Benny loved to fish. He spent lots of summers camping with his family. He loved the rodeo life and was a bull rider. He was a welder on his early years. There really wasn't anything he couldn't do. He loved life even in the toughest times you'd never hear him complain.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabetha Renee Doty; father, Clifford Doty; brothers, Clifford Doty, Jr., (Little Button) and Gary Wayne Doty.Survivors include his daughter, Jimmie Sumpter and husband, Bobby, of Sanger, Texas; mother, Johnnie Doty of Waco; sister, Brenda Coulson and husband, Clint, of Waco; brother, James "Luke" Doty of Waco; and three granddaughters Savannah and MaKynna Oliver and Payden Kay Sumpter. Along with several nieces, great-nieces and nephews.