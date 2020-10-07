Benson Lamar Ewing
Aug. 11, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2020
Benson Lamar Ewing, 90, longtime resident of Speegleville, Texas, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 7671 S. Interstate 35, Robinson, Texas 76706. For more of Benson's life story and to share your memories, visit www.wacofhmp.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.