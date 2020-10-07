Benson Lamar Ewing
Aug. 11, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2020
Benson Lamar Ewing, 90, longtime resident of Speegleville, Texas, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 7671 S. Interstate 35, Robinson, Texas 76706. The Reverend Terry Graham officiating.
Lamar was born on August 11, 1930, to Charley and Bonnie Lee Ewing of Speegleville,Texas. On August 21, 1950, he married Willie Faye Thompson of Waco, Texas, and also joined the United States Air Force and served overseas in the Korean War. He had a honorable discharge in June of 1954 from Belleville, Michigan. In 1958, he moved his family to Dallas, Texas, where he worked as a salesman for Armstrong McCall later purchasing a franchise and spent the remaining years as owner with RDA until his retirement in 1990. He and Faye moved back to their hometown of Speegleville where he raised livestock and worked in his garden. Lamar was active in his church at First Woodway Baptist. Lamar was a man of great faith and loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Faye Ewing; brothers, Calvin Ewing, Richard Ewing; sisters, Betty Watkins and Sue White.
He is survived by his son, Stan Ewing and his wife, Mary, of Plano, Texas; grandsons, Scott and wife, Holli, of Nashville, Tennessee, Brent Ewing and wife, Kate, of Rockwall, Texas; and five great-grandchildren, Mason, Tanner and Kayla of Rockwall, Texas; Noah and Sadie of Nashville, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews as well as a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lamar's memory to First Woodway Baptist Church, Texas. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported them during this time of loss.
The family invites you to leave a memory at www.wacofhmp.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.