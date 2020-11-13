Bernard and Roma Bowman



Oct. 27, 2020 - Oct. 28, 2020



Bernard Baker Bowman (Barney), 89, and Roma Johnson Bowman, 98, of Watauga, TX, passed away peacefully on October 27 and October 28 in Waco, Texas.



Visitation (Waco) will be from 5 to 7 p.m., November 16, at the Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr., Waco, TX 76708. Visitation (Watauga) will be from 10 to 11 a.m., November 19, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Dr., Ft Worth, TX 76148. Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment at 1 p.m., DFW National Cemetery, following military honors.



Bernard Baker Bowman (Sarge) was born July 18, 1931, to Nina and Melvin Bowman in Suffolk, VA. Roma Johnson Bowman was born on February 22, 1922, to William and Iris Johnson in San Antonio, Texas. They married on May 29, 1958, celebrating their 62nd anniversary this year. Together always in life, not separated in death.



Barney was a Korean War Veteran and career Air Force military man. He served as a long time bailiff in the Tarrant County Sheriff's office and also a lifelong Mason.



Roma had a career as a civil servant and then worked for many years for City of Watauga Parks and Recreation. At age 97 Roma was honored with the Fort Worth Volunteer of the Century award. Barney and Roma are preceded in death by their oldest son, James Lucas; their parents; and siblings.



Barney and Roma are survived by Charles and Barbara Lucas, Walter and Jenny Lucas; granddaughter, Gypsy Lucas and Tristan Pearman; grandson, Howard Mark Alexander; granddaughters, Kara (Eddy) Cole, Kerry Olson and Rebecca (Mike) Taylor. Roma is also survived by her niece, Carol (Don) Heine; and her nephew Pat (Laura) Johnson. Bernard is survived by his niece, Mary Ellen Wilson; and nephews, Mike Bowman and John Bowman. They are also survived by three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



Roma and Barney's family wish to extend a special thank you to Brookdale Lake Brazos and the wonderful staff of the Compassus Hospice who provided wonderful care during their last months.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.